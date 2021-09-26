CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

New hunters learn about safety in Great Falls

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
KRTV News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Epd6I_0c8JEuHt00

Hunters of all ages are gearing up for the season, including new hunters participating in this fall’s hunter’s safety classes that were capped off with field tests to show their proficiency in the field.

This year, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks only had about 10% of what they normally have for an average class but that provided more one-on-one opportunities and kids still got the full experience of the course.

They had more than 30 originally signed up and got down to 25 by the final day.

They normally expect more than 150 kids in a normal year, and they attribute online classes as a main reason for the lower numbers.

Ken Hanson has been teaching hunter safety for more than 15 years and says the in-person experience is the best option for everyone, especially the kids in the class: “It gives them a lot more quality time with the instructors. If you sign up and get the booklet and fill it out, you’ll have more information and the basics down and you can pick up that much more in the classes."

From waterfalls and stream crossings to proper gun safety, kids learned everything they need to be prepared for when they go on the hunt this fall and were taught by volunteers who love to share their experiences with others to help prepare them.

Katie Vivian is also an instructor with more than five years of experiences and says having people share their stories and experiences is something that can’t really be taught online.

“You have teachers with 15, 20 plus years of experience, watching you and helping you plus they give you their personal stories and experiences and you can’t really get that online,” Vivian said.

MTN

This is the only fall course and FWP will conduct another one as spring approaches.

You can visit their website for more information .

Comments / 0

Related
KRTV News

Great Falls Rescue Mission preps for winter needs of homeless

As cooler weather arrives, the Great Falls Rescue Mission is gearing up for its busiest time of the year. Great Falls Rescue Mission preps for winter needs of the homeless. Jim McCormick, director of the Great Falls Rescue Mission, explained, “We are pretty busy all year-round, but our busiest time is late fall into the winter months when people don’t want to be outside.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Great Falls, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hunter Safety#Fwp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KRTV News

KRTV News

1K+
Followers
578
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy