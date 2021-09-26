CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: Second-half mistakes costly to Miners, 38-31

By John Kean S&T Sports Information
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri S&T’s football team jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half Saturday afternoon in its final non-conference game of the season at Hillsdale, but a number of mistakes in the second half proved costly as the Miners wound up on the short end of a 38-31 result to the Chargers at Hillsdale, Mich.

