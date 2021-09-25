What the heck happened to Nathan Eovaldi on Friday?

As they start possibly their most important series of the season, there’s no one the Red Sox would rather have on the mound than Nathan Eovaldi. The Red Sox have a chance to effectively seal a berth in the American League wild card game this weekend with three games against the Yankees, who are two games behind them in the standings. In what should be an electric Friday night at Fenway, Eovaldi will start against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first game of the series, a matchup of Cy Young contenders in what could be a preview of the A.L. wild card game on Oct. 5.

