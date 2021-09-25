What the heck happened to Nathan Eovaldi on Friday?
It goes without saying that Nathan Eovaldi did not get the job done on Friday. In what was his most important outing of the year, he came out with his worst performance of 2021, giving the Red Sox a convincing loss in what could have very well been a Wildcard Game Preview. The righty couldn’t even make it through three full innings on the day, getting charged with seven runs over 2 2⁄3 and most notably not tallying a single strikeout. Scientifically speaking, it was not what you want.www.chatsports.com
