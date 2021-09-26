Chambers: Jared Bednar is on his own hot seat. Avalanche coach feels internal pressure

MacKinnon, Landeskog, and Rantanen are a star line on the Colorado Avalanche. But is it worth moving the three around to show depth, or should they be kept together?. MacKinnon, Landeskog, and Rantanen are no doubt the core of the Colorado Avalanche. They are akin to the “two-headed monster” that the Pittsburgh Penguins have, except they’re younger and there’s more of them to balance out in case one gets hurt. But they have the talent of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin together, a truly generational talent that you only see once in a lifetime.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO