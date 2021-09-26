CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers: Jared Bednar is on his own hot seat. Avalanche coach feels internal pressure

By All Things Avs
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalanche coach Jared Bednar wants to do like Jon Cooper. Bednar wants to go from the proverbial pressure cooker to a multiple Stanley Cup champion. In 2018-19, the Tampa Bay Lightning won the President’s Trophy as the NHL’s regular-season champion before getting swept in the first round of the playoffs. Cooper, a sixth-year head coach at the time, was retained while many wanted him fired.

