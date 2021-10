TORONTO — A day off and an international trip — short as it may have been — did nothing to cool down the Yankees. Or Giancarlo Stanton, for that matter. Taking yet another step toward securing not only one of the two wild-card spots but also home-field advantage for that Oct. 5 game, the Yankees won their seventh game in a row on Tuesday night, beating the Blue Jays, 7-2, in front of 28,679 at Rogers Centre.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO