UFC 266 Highlights: Valentina Shevchenko Smashes Lauren Murphy

By Andrew Ravens
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentina Shevchenko made her latest title defense as UFC women’s flyweight champion against Lauren Murphy. The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (Saturday, 25, 2021) at the UFC 266 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. Shevchenko had superior speed when throwing strikes. A slow start, but Shevchenko started to land more shots including a spinning back fist in the first round. Shevchenko scored a takedown with seconds left in the round.

