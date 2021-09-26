UFC 266 Highlights: Valentina Shevchenko Smashes Lauren Murphy
Valentina Shevchenko made her latest title defense as UFC women’s flyweight champion against Lauren Murphy. The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (Saturday, 25, 2021) at the UFC 266 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. Shevchenko had superior speed when throwing strikes. A slow start, but Shevchenko started to land more shots including a spinning back fist in the first round. Shevchenko scored a takedown with seconds left in the round.www.mmanews.com
