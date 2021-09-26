CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Pediatrician’s advice: How to deal with tantrums

By Dr. Nerissa S. Bauer
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur son seems easily stressed out and has awful tantrums. What can we do to deal with this?. As a behavioral pediatrician, I have seen and heard it all. Children who have tantrums to end all tantrums in the middle of a store. Children who refuse to eat or won’t sit still at a restaurant, which quickly escalates to screaming and throwing food. Children who unbuckle themselves from car seats or kick other children at school for no apparent reason.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 23

Alisa Oliver
6d ago

As a parent, let you yes mean yes and your no, no. My mother said I NEVER did that to her, because I KNEW she would not put up with it and what would happen if I did---a spanking. Children are smart, and they catch on quickly what the parent will tolerate or not. If the parent follows through, then the child will learn what to do or not to do.

Reply
8
Dirty Cee
6d ago

When we were kids....tantrums, talking back, disrespect......all was remedied with a belt! Nothing like the old school!

Reply(1)
12
flashgordon n co
6d ago

back hand brings them back ,worked on me as kid

Reply
13
Related
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Things to Never Do After Age 50, Say Experts

You know how to stay healthy after 50, right? Eat less processed food, move more, et cetera. Well, yes. But the reality is, maintaining optimum health in middle age and beyond is a bit more complicated—experts say you should avoid lapsing into some common (but often overlooked) bad habits. These are five things you should never do after age 50. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

4 Tips for Saying No to a Narcissist

The way you say No to a narcissist can make a big difference. It helps to be persistent and not waver once you have made your decision. It helps to be prepared for their possible insults, complaints, and specific objections, so you know what you want to say back. It...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

4 Categories of Psychotic Symptoms

Psychosis involves positive, negative, disorganized and catatonic symptoms. Positive symptoms are "additional experiences" like delusions. Negative symptoms involve the absence of something that should be present, such as the ability to socialize. Disorganized symptoms convey someone's confused thought process. Catatonic people can be withdrawn and get stuck in strange poses...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Pediatricians#On Children#Poverty
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Treating Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Signs That Someone Is Nervous Because They Like You

Nervous reactions can actually enhance the chances of attaining the mate of one’s choice. People pick up nervous reactions of others in order to gauge interpersonal attraction. Nervous reactions signaling interpersonal attraction include positive affect such as smiling and laughing. Have you ever noticed someone become tongue-tied when they interact...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Study: Some common childhood behaviors may lead to anxiety disorders in later life

New research from the University of Otago has helped identify which specific child behaviors may raise the likelihood of anxiety disorders developing in adulthood and conversely, which ones might give parents, whānau and childhood experts less cause for concern. The study, published in the international medical journal Psychological Medicine used...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
psychologytoday.com

Treating Adult Children of Narcissists

Narcissistic parents treat their children as instruments for their own self-enhancement, largely ignoring their children's developmental needs. Children of narcissistic parents often suffer from low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression as adults. To heal from the effects of a narcissistic parent, evaluation by a licensed mental health professional is always key.
KIDS
The Independent

ADHD Awareness Month: A child psychiatrist advises a parent whose daughter has temper tantrums

My seven-year-old daughter has a lot of temper tantrums and can’t seem to sit still or focus on anything for long. I think she could have ADHD – are these typical symptoms?Speaking to mark October’s ADHD Awareness Month, Dr Pablo Ronzoni, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at the mental health service Clinical Partners (clinical-partners.co.uk), who has a special interest in neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD, says:  “To decide on the next steps you can take, it’s important to be able to recognise ADHD symptoms.“Tantrums generally start to occur during the second year of life and are a normal part of...
KIDS
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

How concerned should you be about kids and COVID-19? We asked pediatricians.

Talk of the COVID-19 delta variant being more infectious, especially in kids, has led to mask mandates in schools across the country, students being quarantined as close contacts and a wave of concern among parents as we also enter a season in which the flu and other respiratory viruses are common.
KIDS
30Seconds

How to Choose a Pediatrician: Questions Pregnant Moms Need to Ask Before Baby Arrives

For many couples caring for a newborn baby can be scary, so it is important to have someone you trust guiding you along the way. Here are some important questions to ask when choosing your new baby's pediatrician (if you choose well, they will be in your life for 21 years!). Hint: make sure the office takes your insurance plan before scheduling your prenatal visit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inverse

This one bathroom habit could be secretly sabotaging your life

We’ve all done a quick “just in case” wee before heading out or because we’re passing the bathroom. If you’re a parent, you might have also told the kids to “do a wee now so we don’t have to find a toilet later.”. Doing a “just in case” wee isn’t...
MLS
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These 5 Things, Say Doctors

The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Brain Fog, Say Experts

Brain fog isn't an official medical condition, but in the past 18 months, it's become a well-known term. It's a common symptom of "long COVID," a mysterious and often debilitating syndrome that can follow a case of COVID-19. The coronavirus isn't the only cause of brain fog—it's been associated with anxiety, depression, menopause, and other health conditions—but the common signs are frequently the same. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Signs You're Developing Dementia, According to a Doctor

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. Dementia itself isn't a specific disease, but a general term that describes a declining ability to "remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities." However, the most common type of dementia, Alzheimer's, is—and it is not only progressive but deadly—making it incredibly important to identify the symptoms and signs as soon as possible. "People most commonly associate dementia with memory impairment, however early signs of dementia can be more subtle and manifest in other areas including language/communication, losing one's ability to reason or focus, and or behavioral/ personality changes," Vivek Cherian, MD, a Baltimore based Internal Medicine Physician, tells Eat This, Not That! Health. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy