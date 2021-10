Napavine’s late arrival to Stevenson Monday didn’t phase the Tigers as they took control early and held on the momentum for a 4-2 non-league victory over the Bulldogs. Makensee Taliaferro Bouge opened the scoring in the 4th minute with an unassisted goal. Haley Gallagher scored an unassisted goal in the 12th minute, Emma Stewart scored an unassisted goal in the 54th minute and Natalya Marcial knocked one in at 80 plus two at the buzzer to put the game away for good.

NAPAVINE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO