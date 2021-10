Record 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer revealed that Stefanos Tsitsipas texted him to say that he misses him and he didn't to say anything to the Greek so he could surprise him. Federer, who put an end to his 2021 season in August due to a persistent knee injury, is not playing at the Laver Cup for the first time since the event was launched in 2017.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO