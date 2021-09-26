CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Ordinary Joe’ star riffs on show’s ‘what if’ premise

By Nina Metz
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new NBC drama “Ordinary Joe” stars James Wolk and envisions one character’s life as it progresses along three different career paths: as a cop, a nurse or a famous musician. “The show is a ‘what if?’ premise,” said Wolk. “What if you had made a certain career choice, and...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’: TV Review

The drama weaves together three parallel life paths — nurse, cop, rock star — for Joe Kimbreau, an indecisive New Yorker played by James Wolk. For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show. On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life.
TV SERIES
NBC4 Columbus

PREVIEW: New NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe’ explores the what-ifs of life

(NBC) – The fall TV season gets underway tonight night on NBC and the new drama “Ordinary Joe” explores how choices made at a pivotal moment in a person’s life, can lead to very different results and show how each one takes title character, Joe Kimbrough, down a very different road.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Way Leads On To Way

NBC has another hit on their hands. Ordinary Joe showed a charming, heartfelt drama about how one decision can alter your life. Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) had to make an important decision at his college graduation that affected three different life courses on Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 1. He...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
wmleader.com

‘Ordinary Joe’ Features Three James Wolk Performances: TV Review

James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a new and intriguing young woman (Natalie Martinez), his life might have branched in three different directions, which we see 10 years down the line, toggling between potential lives.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wolk
Person
Bob Benson
Primetimer

NBC's Ordinary Joe works, for now, because of Josh Wolk's charisma

"For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show," says Angie Han. "On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life. It’s tough to tell, in the first two episodes given to critics for review, where any of this is headed in the long run. But for the time being, the series lands in the sweet spot where it’s just out-there enough to attract curiosity, and yet familiar enough to qualify as comfort viewing." Han adds that Wolk's Joe is "more Gwyneth Paltrow in Sliding Doors, not Loki in Loki. It all works well enough for now, in large part because Wolk makes for such an eminently likable lead. It’s as if the TV gods, realizing how many go-nowhere leading-man TV roles Wolk has endured, have decided to throw him three more chances at once, and he certainly makes the most of them. Wolk wears Joe’s three personas like old favorite shirts: worn in, comfortable, flattering in their imperfections. And he shares such affable chemistry with all his co-stars — especially Charlie Barnett as Joe’s childhood BFF Eric, who balances Joe’s bashful indecision with sarcastic humor and a take-charge attitude — that it becomes easy to believe all these people would be destined to stay in one another’s orbit."
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Ordinary Joe, The Big Leap, Goliath

The busiest week of the year is upon us. There is a wealth of new and returning TV shows coming your way this week. As usual, you're going to need to pick what you want to watch live because many of these shows are on the broadcast networks. Check out...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Ordinary Joe Bosses Explain How to Keep Each of Those Storylines Straight

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series premiere of Ordinary Joe on NBC. Read at your own risk!]. If you've ever felt like there was not enough James Wolk on your TV -- we'll go ahead and declare there's never enough James Wolk on TV -- then NBC's timeline-bending drama Ordinary Joe is the right show for you. The new drama explores three different lives of a man named Joe (Wolk) after he comes to a crossroads at his college graduation, with three paths leading to three very different (and not so different?) lives. One timeline sees him settle down with his college sweetheart Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) and become a nurse. Another explores what would have happened if Joe followed in his late father's footsteps and became a cop. The third timeline sees Joe living the life of a famous musician and married to the mysterious woman Amy (Natalie Martinez), whom he met on the way to his graduation ceremony. While each of the lives look very different on the surface, the Ordinary Joe pilot explores how much they overlap 10 years after that graduation, with all three Joes dissatisfied with their love life and grappling with bombshells that threaten to change everything he's built so far.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Ordinary Joe: Season One Viewer Votes

Will Joe find happiness (in any of his life stories) in the first season of the Ordinary Joe TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ordinary Joe is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Ordinary Joe here.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riffs#Johannesburg#Mad Men#Nbc#Cbs#South African
TVLine

Ordinary Joe's James Wolk Reveals If One Timeline Is the 'Real World'

NBC’s Ordinary Joe explores three different “what if…?” scenarios, all fully realized and lived in — but could one of the timelines be the true one? The new series (airing Mondays at 10/9c) stars James Wolk, whose character Joe must make a pivotal choice at his college graduation ceremony: ask out Amy (played by Natalie Martinez), meet up with his best friend/sometimes girlfriend Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) or go to dinner with his family? If he goes down the first route, Joe and Amy are husband and wife in 10 years, and he’s become a famous rock star, but the couple is...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

New For Fall: NBC's 'Ordinary Joe' Is Tearjerker Times Three

A new fall drama on NBC contains three times the tearjerking potential of most other prime-time network dramas thanks to a format that allows it to tell three heart-tugging stories at once all about the same guy -- a guy named Joe. The show is “Ordinary Joe” (premiering Monday night),...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Ordinary Joe Filmed?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the eponymous Joe Kimbreau as he takes a single, life-changing decision at his graduation. The show then explores three timelines, each of which explores the long-running ramifications of each of his choices. Co-created by Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Caleb Ranson, the quirky show compares how life turns out for the central character when he chooses between following in his father’s footsteps, following his passion for music, and following the love of his life. Set across three parallel storylines, the show has a varied backdrop that examines Joe’s life from every angle. Curious about where the show is filmed? We’ve got the story!
TV SERIES
Wiscnews.com

Worth Watching: ‘Ordinary Joe’ Kicks Off Premiere Week, ‘NCIS’ on the Move with ‘Hawai’i’, Fox’s ‘Big Leap,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Moves On

It’s officially network TV’s Premiere Week, and two of the fall’s more interesting new dramas—NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Fox’s The Big Leap—get their start. CBS’ top-rated NCIS moves to a new night, leading into the tropical spinoff NCIS Hawai’i. Still seeking a permanent host, Jeopardy! welcomes back Mayim Bialik to read the clues for the next month and more.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecinemaholic.com

Is Ordinary Joe on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the three alternate lives of Joe Kimbreau, an ordinary man who must make a crucial decision at a particular juncture that will affect the course of his entire life. Created by Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend, the show stars James Wolk (‘Tell Me A Story‘) in the titular role. The series has received a mixed response from critics, but the engaging plot and the somewhat experimental concept have received considerable praise. If you wish to uncover how certain decisions can have an impact on your entire life, the show will appeal to you. Here’s how you can stream it online!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ordinary Joe Episode 3 Spoilers: How Is Joe Preparing For Jenny's Birthday?

NBC’s newest series has been creating some buzz amongst series lovers. The unique storyline of Ordinary Joe has us fascinated and now we can’t wait for more. In Ordinary Joe, we follow the life of Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk), who is just your average everyday guy. Nothing really spectacular happens to him his entire life until he made a life-changing pivotal decision on his graduation from the university.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ordinary Joe’ Sneak Peek: Joe’s Friends & Family Grill Him About Amy (VIDEO)

If you have yet to tune into NBC’s new drama Ordinary Joe, an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 2, “Requiem,” might just convince you. The series, which follows James Wolk‘s titular Joe Kimbreau, tracks three different paths his life could take following his college graduation 10 years prior. In a sneak peek at the timeline in which Joe follows his late father’s footsteps as part of the NYPD, his family and best pal Eric (Charlie Barnett) grill him about a recent run-in with graduation day connection, Amy (Natalie Martinez).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy