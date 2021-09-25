CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo is releasing a six-button Genesis controller for Swap, however solely in Japan

By Jeff Lampkin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubsequent month, Nintendo will give Swap On-line subscribers the prospect to buy Sega Genesis video games as a part of a DLC pack with N64 titles. And to make the expertise as genuine as doable whereas enjoying them, the gaming large can also be promoting wi-fi N64 and Genesis controllers completely to Swap On-line subscribers. The gaming large confirmed off a three-button Genesis controller at its most up-to-date Direct stream within the west. Based mostly on a tweet by Nintendo Japan, although, it’s going to launch a six-button model in its residence nation as a substitute.

