Following a 16 game winless streak, the Houston Dynamo have seemed to turn some of their fortune around with a win against Austin FC last weekend and a midweek draw on the road against the LA Galaxy. This week is another Texas Derby, this time they’ll host their older rival, FC Dallas. Dallas sits above them in 10th place in the Western Conference while the Dynamo are in 12th. The two clubs have drawn their previous two meetings earlier this season.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO