TULSA – In light of rising health concerns in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Greek Festival is combining its popular drive-thru model with the exciting entertainment of its traditional festival. Their celebration will wrap up Sept. 24-25. Their priority is to maintain the health and safety of the community, volunteers and valued guests. Although they had initially planned to host a full, in-person festival in September to celebrate their 60th anniversary, they now welcome all to experience authentic Greek food, and they offer entertainment from the safety and comfort of visitors’ vehicle.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO