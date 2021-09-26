Chelsea versus Manchester City: Right plan, wrong execution and luck

Yesterday’s loss against Manchester City was not only a huge dent in Chelsea’s title chances but also an extremely tough match for a Chelsea fan to watch. The Blues were defensive from the first moment onwards, created almost no chances in the first half, and only got into the game after the introduction of Kai Havertz. It seemed like Thomas Tuchel wanted to try out a tactic that Jose Mourinho would have used back in 2014; only defending and then trying to hit the opponents on a counter does not work in modern football.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO