CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea versus Manchester City: Right plan, wrong execution and luck

By Travis Tyler
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears ago now, Antonio Conte claimed Chelsea had to play the way they did after a 1-0 loss to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. That comment and match has since become infamous, matched only by Maurizio Sarri’s gung ho 6-0 loss the following season. But what Conte understood that far too fans did is sometimes you have to minimize the opponent more than you try to maximize yourself, and sometimes that just doesn’t pan out.

theprideoflondon.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprideoflondon.com

Chelsea: Why you need to worry about the loss against Manchester City

Yesterday’s loss against Manchester City was not only a huge dent in Chelsea’s title chances but also an extremely tough match for a Chelsea fan to watch. The Blues were defensive from the first moment onwards, created almost no chances in the first half, and only got into the game after the introduction of Kai Havertz. It seemed like Thomas Tuchel wanted to try out a tactic that Jose Mourinho would have used back in 2014; only defending and then trying to hit the opponents on a counter does not work in modern football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea v Manchester City: Pick your combined XI

Chelsea host Manchester City on Saturday in one of the most eagerly-awaited matches of the Premier League season so far - and before the game, we want you to have a go at picking a combined line-up. The defending champions face many people's favourites to take the crown this season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Before resuming their Champions League 2021/22 campaign, Chelsea are all set to host Manchester City in the English Premier League. Ahead of the Chelsea vs Manchester City game, here is our preview, prediction and live streaming details. Chelsea vs Manchester City: Match Preview. Chelsea were dominant in their win against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
Person
Maurizio Sarri
sportsaldente.com

Chelsea v Manchester City: Prediction, Line Up And Where To Watch

The following article is about the prediction of the match between Chelsea Vs Manchester City. With English Premier League, the exciting prospects are all back. With each matchday, we are getting closer to seeing the champions of England of the 2021/22 season. Speaking of champions, matchday 6 will send the whole world buzzing. The current champions of Europe will face the current champions of England, Chelsea is going to host Manchester City. Matchday 6 will bring us the first big match of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 25 September and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 6 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London. Michael Oliver...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WNCY

Soccer-Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea

LONDON (Reuters) – An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City’s first shot on target earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 win over joint league leaders Chelsea on Saturday. Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Spurs
Yardbarker

Jorginho Confirms He Was 'Close' to Joining Manchester City Before Chelsea Move

Jorginho has revealed he was close to joining Manchester City prior to his arrival at Chelsea back in 2018. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola were heavily interested in the Italian midfielder three years ago, but a move didn't materialise despite personal terms being agreed. A fee was agreed with Napoli...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Pulisic, Mount, Mendy: The Chelsea Team News to Face Manchester City

Chelsea will welcome back Edouard Mendy to the side against Manchester City after Thomas Tuchel confirmed the Blues' team news ahead of the game. It's a top of the table clash in west London at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel's side have won their last three games against City, and could make it a fourth for the first time since 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Manchester City score: Gabriel Jesus's winner gives City revenge for Champions League final loss

Despite the scoreline, Manchester City dominated Chelsea on Saturday in Premier League action, winning the rematch of the Champions League final, 1-0. It was a display where City looked like the only team capable of taking something from this match, recording 15 shots and an expected goal (xG) total of 1.45, while the Blues had only five shots and could barely sniff out a decent look, finishing with an xG of 0.22.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Manchester City pull out important win at Chelsea

A Gabriel Jesus strike was the difference in the battle between the champions of England and the Champions of Europe as Manchester City won 1-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The win was an important one for Pep Guardiola following the draw the week prior against Southampton and his words...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings: Disappointing showing

A frustrating defeat for Chelsea as the Blues failed to do much of anything against Manchester City. The most concerning aspect of the game was not the goal Man City scored, as a deflection could happen in any game against any opponent. The problem was not even the game plan, as the Blues could have held Man City to a draw. The main issue was the lack of avenues in transition and creativity in the attack. The home side could not create any chances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy