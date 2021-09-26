Chelsea versus Manchester City: Right plan, wrong execution and luck
Years ago now, Antonio Conte claimed Chelsea had to play the way they did after a 1-0 loss to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. That comment and match has since become infamous, matched only by Maurizio Sarri’s gung ho 6-0 loss the following season. But what Conte understood that far too fans did is sometimes you have to minimize the opponent more than you try to maximize yourself, and sometimes that just doesn’t pan out.theprideoflondon.com
