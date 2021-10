The Cincinnati Bengals head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers this week in a critical matchup if the Bengals want to stay competitive in the AFC North. The good guys started the season off well but were unable to keep that momentum going against the Chicago Bears in Week 2. The loss particularly hurts because Cincinnati had a chance to win the game against a team they matched up well with. Now the Bengals need to move on quickly and prepare for a tough road matchup against their AFC North rival, the Steelers.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO