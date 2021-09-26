CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

Muhlenberg sheriff's office seeks leads in Meade homicide case

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads in a Meade County homicide case, where both the victim and the person charged spent time in Muhlenberg County

A sheriff’s office press release says Muhlenberg deputies are assisting the Meade County sheriff in the investigation of the death a woman identified in media reports as Megan Dunn, of Vine Grove. Dunn’s body was discovered Sept. 22 in a vehicle. Denny Rumfelt, 29, was charged with murder (domestic violence), abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in Dunn’s death.

The press release says Rumfelt and Dunn spent a period of time at a camp ground in Muhlenberg County for an unknown period of time through Sept. 22.

Anyone with information about Rumfelt or Dunn is asked to call the Muhlenberg Sheriff’s office at 270-338-3345, or 270-338-2000.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

