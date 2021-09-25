Win Streak Hits 12 as Monroe Mustangs Women’s Volleyball Picks up Two More at Richard Bland Tri-Match

PETERSBURG, Va., September 25, 2021 – The hot streak lives on for the Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team, which grabbed two more wins on Saturday at a tri-match at Richard Bland College for its 11th and 12th straight victories. The Mustangs defeated host Richard Bland in three sets to open the day before picking up a straight set win over Div. II No. 17 Catawba Valley Community College. The Mustangs improve to 18-3 overall with two more wins.