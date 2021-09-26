CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Notebook: In second half at Ruston, Mean Green defense gained momentum

North Texas defenders take down a Louisiana Tech ball carrier during the Bulldogs’ 24-17 win over the Mean Green on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana. Courtesy photo/Darrell James, Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. — North Texas didn’t get off to the start it was hoping for defensively on Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

The Mean Green surrendered touchdowns on Louisiana Tech’s first two possessions.

It’s what happened in the second half that helped UNT rally before falling 24-17 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

The Mean Green shut the Bulldogs out after halftime.

“We got momentum defensively, settled in and did our jobs,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “When you get someone on their heels, it can snowball on you. That’s what we did to them after they did it to us early.”

UNT forced three Louisiana Tech punts in the second half, recovered a fumble and forced a long field goal in the closing seconds that Cesar Barajas ended up missing.

That miss with 1:37 left gave UNT one last chance. The Mean Green weren’t able to capitalize.

“We finished strong and had the opportunity at the end,” UNT linebacker Larry Nixon said. “This is one we really wanted.”

Nixon finished with 12 tackles. UNT forced two fumbles and also posted three sacks.

UNT continues to rotate QBs

UNT continued to rotate quarterbacks in the hope it could find the right formula to spark its offense.

Jace Ruder and Austin Aune both had their chances and couldn’t get the Mean Green going through the first three quarters of the Mean Green’s game against the Bulldogs.

Ruder started for the fourth straight game but was pulled in the first half after going 3-for-10 for 13 yards.

Aune came in and guided the Mean Green to their only touchdown through the first three quarters. He converted key third-and-9 situation from the Louisiana Tech 23 with a 14-yard scramble.

DeAndre Torrey capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Aune went on to finish 12-for-27 for 79 yards and a touchdown.

“Austin gave us a spark and did some good things running the ball,” Littrell said. “We have to hit the deep ball better. If you are not converting and moving the chains and are not hitting explosives, you are not going to do much.”

Briefly …

  • UNT forced its ninth turnover of the season, matching its total from all of last season. UNT defensive end Gabriel Murphy sacked Louisiana Tech quarterback Aaron Allen and forced a fumble.

Defensive tackle Dion Novil fell on the ball.

  • Torrey continued to move up on UNT’s career leaders list when he scored on a 3-yard run late in the first half.

The senior has now scored 27 rushing touchdowns, a total that puts him in a tie with UNT Hall of Famer Jamario Thomas for fifth on the career list.

  • UNT played without backup running back Isaiah Johnson, who did not make the trip due to injury. The freshman has rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on the season.

UNT has experienced a run of injuries at running back and lost Oscar Adaway III to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

  • UNT drove to the Louisiana Tech 40 on its second possession of the game and faced a fourth-and-6 situation. Ruder’s deep ball intended for Deonte Simpson fell incomplete.

Louisiana Tech took advantage of the miss when Marcus Williams Jr. capped a five-play drive with a 42-yard touchdown run.

  • Louisiana Tech has now won four straight games against UNT.

Denton Record-Chronicle

UNT wins 62nd home conference matchup

The Mean Green shut out UTEP 3-0 on Sunday to win their home conference opener. UNT has now gone 62 straight home conference matches without a loss. The team’s last conference loss at home came on Oct. 31, 2008. “Playing well at home and protecting our home field is always...
