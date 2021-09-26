Explore the strange and unusual QCA

The fall art season has been underway since the beginning of September, but some Chicago art lovers have been waiting for a recent tradition to kick off to mark the start of their autumnal art appreciation. This year marks the fifth iteration of the Terrain Biennial, a (mostly) outdoor and multisite exhibition of artist projects and works. The first edition was produced in 2013 by artist and educator Sabina Ott and her husband John Paulett, who had been using the moniker Terrain Exhibitions for public art installations in their Oak Park front lawn since 2011. Ott, a professor at Columbia College Chicago since 2005, asked neighbors, friends, and artists from her networks to join in and host art and installations at their homes, and the biennial eventually grew to include international collaborations and public art sites in multiple cities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO