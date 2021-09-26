CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore the strange and unusual QCA

By Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Davenport Public Library hosts an afternoon of the haunted history of the Quad Cities. Join authors Michael McCarty and John Brassard, Jr., on Saturday for eerie tales from the QCA, as they explore sightings and stories of ghosts, river serpents, Bigfoot, UFO’s and much more. Eerie Quad Cities: Strange...

www.ourquadcities.com

wamc.org

Strange Universe 9/19/21

The autumn equinox, which brings the start of the fall, happens Sept. 22 at 3:21 EDT. That’s when the sun shines straight over the equator and neither of Earth’s hemispheres gets more sunlight than the other. Tune in to hear about the approaching fall sky and the behavior of the Harvest moon that sets it apart.
ASTRONOMY
Thrive Global

Amanda Baker: “Explore explore explore ”

Explore explore explore — seriously go out and explore. Try new places, new things, take walks, look at dirt, use a random object and write a poem about it! I have written about bees, a vacuum cleaner, chocolate, an umbrella. Some of these were my favorite poems because they are so different and unique.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mxdwn.com

Life is Strange: True Colors Review

Since its inception over six years ago, the Life is Strange series has become one of Square Enix’s seminal franchises. The newest entry, Life is Strange: True Colors, takes everything that the series has been building as a foundation and beautifully evolves the series into something every bit as special as the original when it took us by storm all those years ago. Deck Nine has seamlessly taken full reigns on the series and completely knocks it out of the park by creating of the best games of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Michael Mccarty
ourquadcities.com

Explore the darker side of Davenport

The German American Heritage Center invites the Quad Cities to explore the darker side of Davenport. Throughout the month of October, the museum is hosting its “Darker Side of Davenport” walking tours Friday and Saturday evenings, with two on Saturday mornings. All tours are $10 and will last about an...
DAVENPORT, IA
b969fm.com

Fun Facts and Strange News

Here are some fun facts to help get you through the day and look like the most informed person at the water cooler…. Smarties candy was originally made with machines that were built to make gunpowder pellets for ammunition during World War One. Mangos can get sunburned . . ....
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
thepioneeronline.com

An Exploration of Afrofuturism

A Look at the Past, Present, and Future of Afrofuturism with Nina Woodruff-Walker and Cal State East Bay Professor Dr. Nicholas L. Baham III. Afrofuturism is a cultural movement and aesthetic that explores the technology and genre of science fiction through a Black lens, shining a light on and critiquing the present-day dilemmas for people of color.
OAKLAND, CA
#The Quad Cities#Qca
ourquadcities.com

Do you have the spirit to watch 24 hours of paranormal documentaries?

Door hinges creak, lights flicker and ghostly sounds fill the air as the QCA is gets into spooky mode for Halloween. But 24 hours of paranormal documentaries? Can Quad Citians hack it?. Binge-watching may seem like yesterday’s news, but what if you could get paid to do it? A documentary...
TV SERIES
CHICAGO READER

Exploring the Terrain

The fall art season has been underway since the beginning of September, but some Chicago art lovers have been waiting for a recent tradition to kick off to mark the start of their autumnal art appreciation. This year marks the fifth iteration of the Terrain Biennial, a (mostly) outdoor and multisite exhibition of artist projects and works. The first edition was produced in 2013 by artist and educator Sabina Ott and her husband John Paulett, who had been using the moniker Terrain Exhibitions for public art installations in their Oak Park front lawn since 2011. Ott, a professor at Columbia College Chicago since 2005, asked neighbors, friends, and artists from her networks to join in and host art and installations at their homes, and the biennial eventually grew to include international collaborations and public art sites in multiple cities.
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Free concert with internationally known drummer coming to Redstone

On Thursday, Oct., 7 at 7:30 p.m., River Music Experience and Quad City Arts will present a free concert by the internationally-recognized drummer and composer Paa Kow (pronounced “Pah-Ko”) in the Redstone Room at 129 Main Street, Davenport. The concert represents a continued commitment by both organizations to present a...
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WHNT-TV

Carnivorous hammerhead worms invade local lawns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s slimy, can grow to be over one foot long, and has a head that resembles a very unique shark. Meet the hammerhead worm, making its way to plenty of lawns across the state. If you see one of the worms — don’t pick it up. Experts...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Florida Star

Indiana Bones: Pet Pooch Digs Up A Fortune In Buried Ancient Treasure

Czech archeologists are excited by the discovery of a clay pot containing hundreds of silver coins from the 14th century — dug up by a dog on a walk. The dog, named Masa, found the treasure in the woods in the village of Usti, located in the Czech Republic. Recognizing that the small pot filled with silver coins was probably […]
INDIANA STATE
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Finally Know What Force Shaped The Ancient River Valleys on Mars

It may be dry as desert bones these days, but Mars was once so wet that entire landscapes were shaped by running water. Wild floods thundered across the red ground, gouging chasms in the Martian surface and dumping vast quantities of sediment that changed the shape of the landscape. And, in contrast to such landscape-changing water movement on Earth, they happened quickly, on timescales of just a few weeks. These floods were from overflowing lakes filling craters on the Mars surface, and were much more common than we thought, according to a newly published study. "If we think about how sediment was being...
ASTRONOMY
Only In New Hampshire

There’s A Fairy And Hobbit House Festival In New Hampshire And It Promises To Be Magical

No matter how happy we are each day, there’s always something fun about imagining a different world. That’s why it’s so easy to get lost in a daydream when we should be doing something else. We love these moments throughout the day, but what we really appreciate is the opportunity to escape into a fantasy […] The post There’s A Fairy And Hobbit House Festival In New Hampshire And It Promises To Be Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Channel 3000

Some Argentines turn to unusual pandemic pets for comfort

Millions of people have found solace during the pandemic in cuddling a dog or cat. For a few, comfort comes in other forms — those of a horse or a pig, perhaps a possum-like sugar glider or even a tarantula. As the new coronavirus began to circulate last year, Luciana...
PETS
omahamagazine.com

Protected by Mother Earth: Underground Home in Omaha

Those driving on 65th Avenue just north of Ames Avenue will encounter the sight of a driveway sitting without a house nearby—or so it will seem. The reality is that the house is there, and the driveway is on top of it. The residence is the only earth-sheltered house in...
OMAHA, NE

