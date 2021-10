SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers came out swinging on Saturday night, scoring 27 unanswered points in the first half to take down fellow SIAC school Morehouse, 29-10. It took all of two minutes and 18 seconds for Savannah State to get in the end zone on a 12-yard D’Angelo Durham rushing touchdown. Durham would add a 10-yarder on the next possession to make the score 14-0 Tigers.