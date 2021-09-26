Around the World in 80 Days Official Teaser

"Do you realize what you're doing? What you're destroying?" Neon has unveiled the first US teaser trailer for an award-winning, instant favorite Norwegian film titled The Worst Person in the World, the latest from director Joachim Trier (Oslo August 31st, Louder Than Bombs, Thelma). This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, where I first flipped for it (here's my full review), and then Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress award starring as Julie. The Worst Person in the World, which isn't the best title but so be it, chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a 30-something young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. The film focuses on her relationships with two different men - Aksel, played by Anders Danielsen Lie, and Eivind, played by Herbert Nordrum. It's one of the best modern relationship films I've seen since 500 Days of Summer, and I am so glad Neon is bringing it to US audiences this year. Enjoy.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO