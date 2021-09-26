CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the World in 80 Days Official Teaser

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennant as Fogg? I’m already sold. Head over to PBS to watch the trailer. David Tennant stars as literature’s greatest explorer Phileas Fogg in a thrilling new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel coming to MASTERPIECE on PBS. (Air date to be announced.) Stop breadboarding and soldering – start...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

SFGate

Canneseries Spotlights 'Gomorrah,' 'Sisi' and 'Around The World in 80 Days' in International Fourth Edition

Sky Original’s fifth and final season of “Gomorrah,” RTL Group and Beta Film’s German-language “Sisi,” and Canal Plus’ hip-hop themed “All The Way Up” will — rather fittingly — join the David Tennant-led, Slim Film+Televison/Federation co-produced “Around the World in 80 Days” for an internationally accented edition of Canneseries, which plays from Oct. 8-13.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Reveals Official Logo And Teaser Image

Exactly nine months from tomorrow, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hit theaters. Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. is currently hard at work on the project backed by a talented cast and crew, but there’s no way of avoiding the expectation that the seventh installment in the franchise could turn out to be a defining moment for the long term viability of the property.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Festival Fave 'The Worst Person in the World'

"Do you realize what you're doing? What you're destroying?" Neon has unveiled the first US teaser trailer for an award-winning, instant favorite Norwegian film titled The Worst Person in the World, the latest from director Joachim Trier (Oslo August 31st, Louder Than Bombs, Thelma). This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, where I first flipped for it (here's my full review), and then Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress award starring as Julie. The Worst Person in the World, which isn't the best title but so be it, chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a 30-something young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. The film focuses on her relationships with two different men - Aksel, played by Anders Danielsen Lie, and Eivind, played by Herbert Nordrum. It's one of the best modern relationship films I've seen since 500 Days of Summer, and I am so glad Neon is bringing it to US audiences this year. Enjoy.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

ARCANE: LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Official Teaser!

JINX (voiced by Ella Purnell) JAYCE (voiced by Kevin Alejandro) CAITLYN (voiced by Katie Leung) SILCO (voiced by Jason Spisak) MEL (voiced by Toks Olagundoye) VANDER (voiced by JB Blanc) VIKTOR (voiced by Harry Lloyd) ABOUT ARCANE. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun,...
TV SERIES
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

I’ve been a fan and consumer of Adafruit since I first. started playing with the Arduino a couple of years ago. I’m a way old school. maker, from way before the term maker had been coined – think the Zilog Z80. era, when “wire wrapping” was a thing – and...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

No Deep Dive w/Scott this week @tannewt

Scott is taking a break and long weekend. Foamyguy will be streaming Friday at 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern on his channel. Don’t forget you can always watch past episodes here. Interested in a particular topic? Check out the notes documents here for links into the videos. Here is last...
TV & VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Halloween 2021: How to Create the Ultimate, High-Tech Haunted House – @WSJ by @matt_kronsberg

Halloween 2021: How to Create the Ultimate, High-Tech Haunted House – WSJ … featuring Adafruit!. From springing skeletons to laser-lit fog, these 13 pro-recommended horrors will help make your beloved home seem (temporarily) terrifying. “Lively, but definitely not alive, the computer-animated eyes on the Monster M4SK, from open-source hardware and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Sharks at AMNH December 15

Mark your calendars – Sharks opens December 15 at the American Museum of Natural History!. This December, discover the incredible diversity of this ancient and fascinating group of fishes. The new exhibition Sharks features dozens of life-sized models ranging from 33 feet to 5 inches long, fossils from the Museum’s collections, touch-free interactive exhibits that challenge visitors to hunt like a hammerhead, and more for visitors of all ages.
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

New Gift Guide: Halloween #ElectronicHalloween

Halloween is just around the corner, which means you’re probably thinking about what to treat yourself with. It can be tricky picking out the right gift so we thought we’d do our best to sweeten up your spooky season!. For those of you who don’t know what your mad scientist...
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

Meet Patricia Helding of Fat Witch Bakery @mfgday #MFGDay21

If you’ve never had a chance to enjoy a Fat Witch treat we hope someday you’ll be able to change that. Checkout this video from Fat Witch Bakery on YouTube for manufacturing footage in NYC and Japan or this video from The Local Way on YouTube for an interview with Patricia Helding directly from Chelsea Market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

io9’s Halloween Book List

Io9 released their list of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror books to get your spooky season in full swing!. October is here! The days are shorter, you’ve already started plotting out your Halloween costume, and it’s time to re-stock your reading list for the weeks ahead. We’ve got you covered with tales of pirates, haunted houses, witches, wizards, magicians, dragons, evil farm animals, interstellar battles, and so much more.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
allkpop.com

BTS drops the official teaser poster for 'BTS in the Soop 2'

BTS will be coming back with season 2 of the calming and tranquil show 'BTS In The SOOP.'. Just a month ago, announcements were made that the global K-pop act will be releasing the second season of the popular show. Just a day ago, the first teaser video was released, unveiling a little information about the show. It was revealed that a private home was built for the members. On September 24 at midnight KST, BTS dropped the official teaser poster for the second season of the beloved show.
TV & VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Star Fleet Logo #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Anonymoususer42 shared this project on Thingiverse!. Star Fleet logo from Star Trek. I used thin wall detect in Prusaslicer to help with the look of the bottom text. 0.20 layers heights. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4900795. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing...
DESIGN
NME

SEVENTEEN officially announce October comeback with new teaser

SEVENTEEN have dropped the first teaser for their upcoming mini-album, ‘Attacca’. On September 24, the K-pop boyband released a mysterious new teaser for their forthcoming ninth mini-album, tiled ‘Attacca’. According to the teaser poster, the group’s new record is due out on October 22 at 1pm KST. The teaser features...
ENTERTAINMENT
mp1st.com

The Last of Us HBO Series Gets First Teaser Image for TLOU Day

The Last of Us HBO Series gets its very first teaser image for TLOU Day — with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey seen for the very first time as Joel and Ellie!. The image, shared by Naughty Dog via their social media accounts, sees Pascal’s Joel and Ramsey’s Ellie looking towards a hill with the remains of a crashed plane that they might explore and scavenge supplies from.
TV SERIES

