The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are out for revenge — and a major upset — when they visit Clemson Memorial Stadium on Saturday to face the sixth-ranked Clemson Tigers. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) lost by 66 points last season in Atlanta and have struggled in recent years against the perennial title contender. But the Tigers (1-1) are rebuilding after making six straight playoff appearances and winning two national titles since 2015. Both teams lost their openers, with then-third-ranked Clemson losing 10-3 to Georgia, which was ranked fifth and is now No. 2. Both also routed FCS opponents in Week 2, so the Yellow Jackets are hoping to spring a surprise on Saturday.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO