Kerr observes National Voter Registration Day September 28

Kerr County commissioners have signed a proclamation recognizing next Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, as National Voter Registration Day. “This nonpartisan civic holiday is important, because it not only celebrates our democracy, but also it represents a concentrated effort across our great nation by volunteers and organizations who will get out into neighborhoods and help Americans register so that they can vote in the upcoming Constitutional Amendment Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.