Skidmore suffers 4-0 setback at #7 William Smith in conference opener

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, N.Y. – Four different goal-scorers pushed nationally seventh-ranked William Smith to a 4-0 victory over the Skidmore College women's soccer team. William Smith, thanks to a pair of goals in both halves, stretches its unbeaten streak to five and moves to 6-1-1 and 2-0 in the Liberty League. With the defeat in its conference opener, Skidmore is 3-3. Ava Keller matched her season-high with seven saves for Skidmore. Isabelle Sullivan, Vanessa Eljaiek, and Katheryn Dunn each posted two shots.

