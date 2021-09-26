The Guilty: Remake Delivers The Thrills

The Guilty remakes another foreign language film but this one is the best of the two TIFF premieres that largely depend on one person. The film is based on Den Skyldige. However, I cannot tell you whether this film works better or doesn’t because I didn’t see the original. I can tell you that The Guilty is effective as a thriller. This is a film that has Jake Gyllenhaal working overtime as a 911 dispatcher amid an hour and a half runtime. Could the film be longer? Possibly. But for what we have, it’s very capable of having audiences on the edge of their seats. And really, this is the bare minimum that audiences are asking of thrillers. Keep us entertained and on the edge of our seats!