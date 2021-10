Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's soccer team posted a 1-1 draw with #25 Georgetown in the BIG EAST opener for both squads on Thursday, Sept. 23. Following Thursday's action the Bluejays at 6-2-2 on the season, while Georgetown moved to 4-0-5. The Bluejays seized the lead in the third minute (2:10) as sophomoreAbigail Santana flipped a crossing shot past Georgetown goalkeeper Allie Augur from left to right. Santana received the ball from junior Renée Pountney along the left side of the box. Using the outside of her foot she was able to loft the ball over a defender and into the net.

