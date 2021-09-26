CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Gascon wines for a taste of autumn

By David Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479QYQ_0c8J87S000
Rich and rewarding: ‘Making a cassoulet is an excuse to open a bottle of one of my favourite nights-drawing-in wines.’

Domaine Capmartin Cuvée du Couvent, Madiran, France 2017 (from £21.17, thefinewinecompany.co.uk; borderswines.co.uk) I made a rough approximation of cassoulet the other day. I always make this dish – which I should probably just call “sausage and bean stew” since several of the ingredients and steps from an authentic Gascon version of the dish are missing – when I decide that autumn is officially, properly here, even if it’s actually still quite warm. It’s a bit like putting on a new winter coat before the weather really calls for it: the novelty of the season trumps any practical considerations. Making a “cassoulet” is also an excuse to open a bottle of one of my favourite nights-drawing-in wines: a brawny red from cassoulet country, Madiran. It’s made from tannat, a grape variety with a reputation (only further fuelled by its name) for being brusquely tannic, but which, with skilled hands in the vineyard and cellar, makes wines such as Cuvée du Couvent full of substance and dramatic intensity, all dark forest fruit and an almost bloody richness, the tannins sinewy, supportive, perfect with the fatty richness of the stew.

Château Bouscassé Madiran, France 2016 (from £19.95, uncorked.co.uk; vinatis.co.uk; noblegreenwines.co.uk) Madiran’s biggest name, it’s equivalent of a classed growth Bordeaux château, is still probably Château Montus, made by the appellation’s most famous winemaker, Alain Brumont. One of Brumont’s achievements when he burst onto the scene in the 1980s was his ability to tame the tannat tannins, producing wines that had more than a little of the elegance of Bordeaux, and challenging the perception that Madiran’s wines were, in the patronising parlance, rough and rustic. Brumont’s signature suaveness is very much apparent in the more affordable wines he makes at Château Bouscassé: the 2016 could never be described as light – it is still abundantly, densely dark-fruited. But the tannins are so finely textured, and there are notes of cedar wood and bitter dark chocolate. It’s a wine that keeps the sun-warmed intensity that Madiran-lovers cherish, but which presents it in such a slickly stylish way.

Producteurs Plaimont Le Faite Blanc, St-Mont, France 2016 (£20.95, corneyandbarrow.com) Madiran is not the only appellation worth seeking out from this corner of Gascon South West France. Nearby Saint-Mont produces wines in the same vernacular (with tannat and other varieties) such as Producteurs Plaimont L’Empreinte de Saint Mont 2015 (£15, corneyandbarrow.com), which has a pronounced seam of freshness and a hint of crunchiness to go with the meaty richness and power. The same producer – a well-run co-operative that dominates the Saint-Mont appellation – also does a fine line in white wines, which are if anything even more distinctive than the reds. They can be incredible value: a long-term favourite of this column, Tesco finest St-Mont, offers an inordinate amount of tangy tropical fruit and grapefruit zestiness for its £6.50 price tag. Plaimont’s top-of-the-line Le Faite Blanc, meanwhile, a blend of the intensely local varieties gros manseng, arrufiac and petit corbu, is a stunning, mouthfilling combination of tropical tanginess, minerals, and rounded toastiness that is significantly more complex and delicious than wines several times the price from more famous addresses.

Follow David Williams on Twitter @Daveydaibach

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

Ramona wine

Photos, left: Bill Schweitzer, Ramona Valley Vineyards Association cofounder and past president at Highland Hills Winery; Pamo Valley Tasting Room on Holiday Wine Tour. January 8, 2017 (Ramona) –“2016 is going to be our greatest vintage so far. Everybody says it came in perfect,” says Bill Schweitzer, cofounder of the Ramona Valley Vineyard Association (RVVA) in 2002, and a driving force in attaining an American Viticulture Area (AVA) designation for Ramona back in 2006. That’s due to the ideal combination of heat, rains and drought years—as well as years of efforts by local vintners now savoring the fruits of their labors.
eastcountymagazine.org

18 wine tastings

November 8, 2014 (Ramona) – ‘Tis the season to be merry along the Holiday Wine Trail, featuring wineries on the Ramona East End Loop. You can take the tour December 13 or 14 from 12-5 p.m.
robbreport.com

The Fall Drinking Guide: 3 Rosés That Taste Even Better in Autumn

Good news: There’s no need to abandon rosé just because summer is drawing to a close. Simply choose one from the small subset of rosé wines matured in oak, which are more sophisticated than the typical easy summer sippers and suitable for special occasions and fine fare. Often compared to white Burgundy, these wines can even be cellared for several years before drinking, adding even more depth to their already complex flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
udayton.edu

Pittsburgh: Narcisi Winery Lunch & Wine Tasting

We are so excited to gather again after a challenging year. Join us at Narcisi Winery and Restaurant on its pavilion patio for a buffet lunch and wine tasting to catch up with old friends and meet the newest Flyers in Pittsburgh. Guest are always welcome to join; the more the merrier.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#White Wines#Autumn#France#Food Drink#Beverages
independentnews.com

Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild to Host Wine Tasting at Page Mill Winery

The Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild will host a wine tasting at the Page Mill Winery, 1960 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. The winery will donate 10% of all sales during the “Sipping with the Symphony” wine tasting to the guild. There is also a $10 wine-tasting fee.
LIVERMORE, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Marine Layer Wines Opens Tasting Room on the Healdsburg Plaza

Tasting Room Showcases Contemporary Coastal California Design by Sonoma Design Duo, HommeBoys, Food Offerings from SingleThread Farms, Co-Creators of Little Saint, Opening Later this Year. Healdsburg, CA (September 21, 2021) Marine Layer Wines is a boutique winery that aims to bring the terroir and soul of the Sonoma Coast to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Black Enterprise

From Private Tastings To Your Own Sommelier, Steffini Bethea Wants To Elevate Your Wine Life

Just east of Atlanta, right outside of the suburb of Decatur lies the Purple Corkscrew Tasting Room, a wine shop. And owner Steffini Bethea has spent nearly 10 years creating an eclectic space to educate consumers and push them to expand their vino boundaries. And while her shop has built up quite a diverse clientele, Bethea has been especially intentional about making wine more accessible to people of color.
DRINKS
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Fall Wine Tasting Destinations In Germany

Fall is grape harvest time in Germany. There are 13 regions where wine is grown, the same number as in France. The regions are located mostly in the southern part of Germany and along the rivers Rhine, Mosel, and Ahr. Soil as well as climate favor the ripening of the grapes, white as well as red, and give German wines their much-coveted flavor and quality. It was the Romans who brought the first grapes to Germany when they conquered the region some 2000 years ago and, apparently, found it too difficult to bring heavy amphoras with them across the Alps. They were lucky because the grapes took to the local conditions of their newly established province Germania.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Paso Robles Daily News

Tasting Paso Robles wines, relaxed and safely

Trip to Paso includes a stop at three wineries and one restaurant. –Travelling in the age of COVID-19 presents challenges. Where to stay, where to eat, where to sip. It is an ever moving dynamic, calling for adjustments, patience and understanding. Our latest “quick sip” up from the Los Angeles area took us to three wineries and one restaurant. Catching up with old friends, good wine, and most of all, comfortable good times. The safety and comfort of others is ingrained in Paso hospitality, as exemplified by these three:
PASO ROBLES, CA
westernslopenow.com

Tasting wine in Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. – (KREX) The 30th Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest is back in the Grand Valley, this two day festival in the park is scheduled to take place September 18 and 19, and has tourists and residents heading to Palisade. Winefest includes unlimited sips from dozens of Colorado wineries, shopping from local vendors, and live music.
PALISADE, CO
virginialiving.com

Taste the Garden

Fresh summer produce shines in these dishes designed for al fresco dining. The air is warm, and the gardens are green. Chef Ian Rynecki of Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards in North Garden offers recipes that center on garden-fresh produce—from greens and herbs to peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers—and are equally suited to a back-porch meal under the stars or an elevated picnic in a scenic spot. Bring the season’s lush bounty into the kitchen and then enjoy the fruits of your labor in the delicious weather and with Rynecki’s thoughtful wine pairings.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Wine Floats

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Quick and easy, boozy and creamy, these Red Wine Floats take only 5 minutes to make with only 3 ingredients. Such a simple combination of red wine, ice cream, and club soda, this fizzy creation is a sweet yet sophisticated cocktail and dessert all in one sip!
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Greek White Wines

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits, Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS
southfloridareporter.com

The Wines Of Portugal

Portugal is offering some of the best deals in wine nowadays. Although not always made with familiar grapes varieties, consumers will be rewarded with simple yet delicious fruit flavors for reasonable prices. Particularly notable are the wines from the Alentejo region, a hot area long dismissed for its undistinguished wines....
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Kuhlman Cellars Announces New Wine & Food Tasting Menu

A freshly updated menu paired with Kuhlman Cellars’ newest releases. Stonewall, Texas – September 20, 2021 – Kuhlman Cellars today announces the fall 2021 wine and food tasting menu. This educational, 45-minute seated tasting includes a sample of five Kuhlman Cellars wines expertly paired with delicious and seasonal chef-prepared bites. Every single component of each bite is handmade, including the vinegars, oils, crackers, and chips.
FOOD & DRINKS
93.1 KISS FM

Taste, Sip & Swirl 20 Wines at La Vina Fall Wine Festival

Wine and live music will take center stage at La Viña Winery’s upcoming festival October 2-3. The local winery is celebrating its fall grape harvest with the aptly-named Fall Harvest Wine Festival where you'll be able to taste the fruits of their labor -- literally and figuratively. La Viña, located...
EL PASO, TX
Wenatchee World

Wine of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded this wine Best Rosé honors. The wine earned a Gold Medal from judges. 2020 Dry Rosé, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $22 (400 cases) Judges’ notes: Classically trained chef Freddy Arredondo is well into his second decade...
DRINKS
Public Radio International PRI

The taste of tea

How do different black teas get their distinct flavors? It was believed that when the tea leaves were drying, the specific taste came from the oxidation process. But scientists have discovered it is partly a product of bacteria fermenting. The Economist’s Matt Kaplan explains why bugs help flavor your brew.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy