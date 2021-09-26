TV tonight: a tragic true story of love, loss and mountaineering

The Last Mountain

9pm, BBC Two

In 1995, Jim Ballard had to tell his two young children that his wife and their mother, the climber Alison Hargreaves, was dead. That same year, he took the children to K2 where Alison died. His aim was to help them in “accepting the wild and beautiful places of the Earth”. The children, Tom and Kate, got the mountaineering bug. This stark, striking film pieces together 25 years of a family’s love affair with mountains in order to tell a story of recurring tragedy. Phil Harrison

Endeavour

8pm, ITV

Series eight of the poised Morse prequel concludes with an artful mystery that slyly winks at classic slasher Halloween. In the bleak winter of 1971, the stabbing of an Oxford don seems to rouse our hero from his drunken slump. But Morse is still on thin ice with Thursday, who has issues of his own. Graeme Virtue

Vigil

9pm, BBC One

Preposterously gripping ... Vigil. Photograph: screengrab/BBC/World Productions

The preposterous, gripping submarine drama starring the perpetually anguished Suranne Jones concludes. As we left Amy Silva (Jones), she was in a tight spot. The crew must identify the traitor or face disaster. As ever with such things, it’s best not to pull too insistently at the threads of logic holding it all together. Instead, just enjoy the ride. PH

The Bambers: Murder at the Farm

9pm, Sky Crime

The first of four episodes in a new Louis Theroux-produced docuseries about the 1985 murder of Sheila Caffell, her two sons and her parents at an Essex farmhouse. Her brother Jeremy Bamber was jailed for life but has always maintained his innocence. Will this interview-heavy series bring any fresh evidence to light? Hannah J Davies

Foxy’s Fearless: 48 Hours With …

10pm, Channel 4

Like a more hardcore Bear Grylls, Jason Fox, AKA Foxy from SAS: Who Dares Wins, has terrifying plans for some plucky celebrities. Tonight, the always engaging Rob Delaney will be joining Foxy for two days of purgative misery. He’ll be leaping off viaducts, traversing highlines, jumping into flooded quarries and, presumably, at some point making a mental note to sack his agent. PH

Karaoke Club: Drag Edition

10pm, ITV2

Earlier this year, Celebrity Karaoke Club proved to be relatable entertainment – it turned out that famous people struggled to hit the right notes, too. This spin-off sees a selection of drag queens and kings taking to the stage, but who out of Manila Luzon, Trinity the Tuck, TeTe Bang and Crystal will reign supreme? PH

Live sport

Premier League Football: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Sun, 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event. The north London derby from the Emirates stadium.