CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

The Observer view on shortages and rationing | Observer editorial

By Observer editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAqek_0c8J84np00
Panic buying by motorists has added to petrol shortages caused by the lack of lorry drivers. Photograph: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Queues at the pumps, shortages in supermarkets, energy companies going bust and chemotherapy being cancelled due to staff shortages. Welcome to Britain in 2021. Some of this disruption has clearly been caused by a pandemic exerting pressures on supply chains, workforces and healthcare systems all over the world. But Boris Johnson’s political choices have only acted to make Covid’s impact on the national infrastructure far worse.

The lines at petrol stations may be driven more by panic buying than real fuel shortages. But panic buying can become a self-fulfilling prophecy and it is a sign of a more anxious national mood as Britain heads into winter. Food prices are forecast to increase by more than 5% in the coming months. And the government is persisting with plans to cut financial support for low-paid parents by more than £1,000 a year this autumn. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has estimated that the typical low-income family will be £1,750 a year worse off by next April as a result of all these changes. This is a huge amount to lose for parents already struggling to keep their children warm and well fed, the difference between just about getting by and entering into a miserable downward spiral of debt and poverty.

It is unthinkable that the government is about to let so many families already suffering from intense financial jeopardy end up in this situation. This situation is not just the product of a pandemic-related economic shock: it is the result of sustained government policy. A decade of tax credit cuts has seen many low-income families lose thousands of pounds a year even as Conservative chancellors have spent several billion a year on tax cuts that have disproportionately benefited more affluent households. The government has done too little in the face of longstanding warnings to tackle the fragility of the UK’s energy supply.

One of the reasons that relatively low food prices are so important for household budgets is because of the extortionate housing costs that swallow up renters’ salaries: tenants in the UK, who make up a growing proportion of households, pay the highest rents in Europe . Yet the government has done nothing to reverse the whittling away of the social housing stock that is needed to create more affordable rents: last year, it was depleted by almost 30,000 through sales and demolitions , far exceeding the number of new social homes built .

Brexit has also made things worse. As one of the public faces of the Vote Leave campaign, Johnson promised that a bilateral trade deal with the US would be the jewel in the post-Brexit British crown. The experts who warned that it could never make up for more than a small fraction of the volume of trade lost as a result of Brexit, and that it would never come to pass, have been proved right as all hopes of a quick deal evaporated when Johnson paid his first visit to the White House last week.

All the anticipated costs and frictions of Brexit have materialised, combining with CO₂ shortages to jam up the food supply chain. The end of free movement has generated a lorry driver shortage that has been made worse by the inefficiencies Brexit has imposed on road haulage: European drivers have far less flexibility to work deliveries within the UK into their cross-continent routes. The government’s proposed solution – a temporary relaxation in visa rules – is pitched too incrementally: will European drivers really opt for this given the added inefficiencies of UK work, the short-term nature of the relaxation, and the experience many had of being trapped in their cabs in queues on British roads due to Covid-related disruption last Christmas ?

It is not just the food supply chain that Brexit is affecting: there is also a growing crisis in the care sector, with a shortage of care workers both as a result of the pandemic and of post-Brexit immigration rules . This is leaving too many people with disabilities in the intolerable position of struggling to arrange not just the life-enhancing, but in some cases the life-critical care they need. And in the NHS, a lack of workforce planning and a decade of underinvestment have meant that the long-term effect of Covid will be even more detrimental. One hospital in Nottingham announced that staff shortages are forcing it to ration chemotherapy for cancer patients , while a new study out last week predicted that it could take more than a decade to clear the post-pandemic cancer treatment backlog .

A pandemic may have made things worse, but what is happening in energy, to food and to healthcare shows that years of neglect of Britain’s housing, health and essential infrastructure, combined with the political right’s almost fanatical obsession with Brexit, will come at a very high cost for families. The government may not yet be facing the political consequences, but the question for Keir Starmer as the Labour party holds its annual conference this weekend is whether he can articulate the hardships in store. Voters deserve an opposition capable of illustrating that it is a series of quite deliberate political choices that will catapult hundreds of thousands of people into poverty , generate rising homelessness as a result of tenants not being able to pay their rent and lead to growing numbers having their medical treatment cancelled. It is the Conservative government that is to blame for the full extent of the cost-of-living crisis and the precarious state of the NHS and the care sector. But Starmer’s Labour party must play its role in holding Johnson to account.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Observer view on the government’s flawed winter plan for Covid

A small room, with the windows shut, packed tightly with more than 30 people, none wearing masks. This is the image the government released last week of Boris Johnson’s reshuffled cabinet at their first meeting. The people around the table may have changed but the fundamentals remain: this is still a government determined to cut support for low-paid parents during a pandemic and to target asylum seekers in its willingness to stoke the culture war. And it is still a government acting with gross hypocrisy with its measures to control the pandemic. Ministers say they “expect” us to wear masks in crowded and enclosed spaces but that expectation appears not to extend to the senior politicians running the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Observer view on Anglo-French relations

France’s extraordinary decision to recall its ambassadors to the US and Australia reflects deep anger over its exclusion from the secretly negotiated Aukus defence pact and the cancellation by Canberra of a £48bn submarine-building contract. Similar action has not been taken against Britain. But the row marks a new low in already tattered Anglo-French relations.
WORLD
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Rationing#Europe#Infrastructure#Uk#Fed#Conservative
Indy100

Outrage after Jeremy Vine guest Mike Parry says ‘minorities have to be squashed’

Jeremy Vine viewers were outraged after guest Mike Parry made a shocking remark live on air: that “minorities have to be squashed” because they have the “upper hand” in the UK.During a segment on the Channel 5 show on Friday, Vine, Parry and fellow panelist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown discussed the climate change protestors who had blocked part of the M25.Alibhai-Brown suggested that as we live in a free society, we must put up with it.“I think if we are a free society, and I am very glad to be living in a free society, then we have to put up with...
CELEBRITIES
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers 'crushed'

Greece’s prime minister flew to the eastern Aegean island of Samos Friday to view a new camp for asylum seekers that has replaced the old, squalid facility on the island, and said his government’s policy on migration has “crushed” migrant smuggling networks.Speaking in the remnants of the old camp on the edge of the island’s main town of Vathy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would continue to press European Union countries to come up with a common migration policy that would share responsibility for migrants among the member states.“We will continue to work in order to persuade those European countries...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Get out and get another job,’ Sajid Javid tells unvaccinated care workers

Care home workers who are not willing to get the Covid jab should “get out and get another job”, the health secretary Sajid Javid has said in a stinging attack on vaccine refuseniks.Trade unions and care home providers have warned that the sector faces a staffing crisis if thousands of workers lose their jobs for failing a legal requirement to get the vaccine.The National Care Association has called for a pause in compulsory vaccinations, arguing that the policy could lead to substandard care or see some homes having to shut their doors.Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Government should focus on older employees as furlough ends, IFS warns

Older workers may fall out of the jobs market altogether as furlough ends, according to a new report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), and economic think tank. The £70 billion government scheme which was meant to mitigate the sudden and severe unemployment triggered by lockdowns during the pandemic comes to an end on Thursday. UK job vacancies have hit record levels, with more than hitting more than 1 million for the first time on record. There were 1.6 million people still on full or parttime furlough in July. Now, economists are trying to work out what will happen...
ECONOMY
Nursing Times

Government launches new Covid-19 jab exemption process for care workers

Care workers who believe they should be exempt from having the Covid-19 vaccine can no longer “self-certify” and instead must use a government scheme for confirmation. The government has outlined a new process in which care staff must fill out an application form, which will then be clinically reviewed, to have their exemption confirmed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Petrol shortage: Sajid Javid says fuel situation is ‘stabilising’

Sajid Javid has said the petrol situation is “stabilising” in most parts of England. The government announced on Friday that the military is being deployed as a precaution next week to help re-fuel stations, with the health secretary confirming that there "is enough fuel in the country." "Over the last...
TRAFFIC
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Priti Patel says she has ‘a lot of compassion and cares deeply about people’

Home secretary Priti Patel has claimed she has “a lot of compassion” and “cares deeply about people” as she defended her department’s handling of a series of controversies.The Home Office has come under fire over the Windrush scandal and its “hostile environment” policy aimed at increasing the removal of asylum seekers and foreign-born criminals.But Ms Patel rejected the idea of an uncaring department, saying: “It’s an incredible organisation, it really is.”Speaking to The House magazine ahead of the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester, the cabinet minister said she did not “relate” to the idea of a hostile Home Office.“For...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy