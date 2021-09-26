CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Bruno inducted into Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame

By Mark Randall
DeSoto Times Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis wrestling legend Bruno Lauer, aka Harvey Wippleman, was inducted into the Memphis Hall of Fame during a ceremony held this past weekend at Fitz Casino in Tunica. The recognition was part of Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion, which featured a star studded fan meet-and-greet with wrestling legends Jerry “The King” Lawler, Kurt Angle, Sgt. Slaughter, Jimmy Hart, Bill Dundee, Lex Luger and others, and a live wrestling main event featuring Lawler and Hart against Scott Steiner.

