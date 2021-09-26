CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City over Paul VI - Football recap

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

La’Sean Trussell ran for three touchdowns and 148 yards as Atlantic City handed Paul VI its first loss of the season, 30-14 on Saturday in Haddonfield. Trussell had runs of 20, 13 and 51 yards to give Atlantic City its first three scores on the way to an 18-0 first-quarter lead. Jashyne Wright caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Eric Strecker to push the Vikings lead to 24-0 later in the third, and a pair of Paul VI touchdown passes from Dom Santiago, one by Austin Bailey from 10 yards and another by Declan Williams from 30 yards, bookended a Nasir Turner three-yard run that was Atlantic City’s final touchdown of the day.

www.nj.com

