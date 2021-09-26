CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State Fall Just Short of Victory, Lose 34-24 to Auburn

By Zeke Palermo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt always hurts to lose a game with under a minute left in the game. It hurts even more when you held the lead for all but six minutes of the game. But heartbreak is not equivalent to poor play, especially when the team that ultimately came out on top was favored by three touchdowns.

