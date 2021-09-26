Georgia State Fall Just Short of Victory, Lose 34-24 to Auburn

Last Thursday, September 16, the Junior Varsity Football team fell short in their first game to Coram Deo Academy. The crowd roared when senior Carson Lee completed a one handed interception. Freshman Jude Westra also made an interception, making the Mustangs defense look strong for the entirety of the game. Along with Lee’s efforts on defense, he caught a 23 yard touchdown from freshman Preston Reeves. Another notable performance came from sophomore Connor Jarzombek, who made a 58 yard reception, leading to a touchdown. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, their efforts fell just short, but these Junior Varsity games contribute to the preparation for varsity district play. When asked about the importance of getting reps in the JV games, sophomore Caden Brown said, “They are very important so you can get better and learn everything and know all the plays. It also gets you ready if the coaches call your name in a varsity game.” Although the Mustangs lost, their efforts will not go unnoticed and they can take away an abundance of skills from these games.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO