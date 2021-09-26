CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECAP: Miami finds cure to offensive woes, demolishes Central Connecticut State 69-0

By The 7th Floor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami, Central Connecticut State University, Central Connecticut Blue Devils men's basketball, Northeastern Conference. Miami desperately needed a blowout victory in this year’s FCS buy-game against the overmatched Central Connecticut State Blue Devils, The Canes got what they were looking for with a 69-0 demolition of the visitors from the Northeastern Conference on Saturday afternooon.

