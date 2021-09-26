CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina

By Associated Press
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Sims was really upset for a few days. Then he pulled himself together and waited for another chance. When it came Saturday night, he sure took advantage of it. Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech's defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a ranked team for the first time in Geoff Collins' three seasons as coach with a 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina.

Mayhem at Mercedes: Ga Tech faces No. 21 UNC at NFL stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech is taking the shortest of road trips for a home game that coach Geoff Collins hopes will provide a boost to recruiting. A victory would help, too. In Collins' third season, the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are still seeking the sort of...
Georgia Tech Upsets UNC 45 - 22

Georgia Tech and North Carolina meet tonight in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 ET and the game is on the ACC Network. Follow along on GoJackets.com, as we will have quarterly updates and analysis here. First Quarter UNC 7 - GT 0. Georgia Tech won the toss...
UNC's offense regresses in 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech, team record falls to 2-2

After North Carolina football's loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, one word was repeated during the post-game press conference: disappointment. Disappointment that after putting up 59 points against Virginia, the high-profile offense could only muster 22 versus Georgia Tech. Disappointment that junior quarterback Sam Howell fumbled the ball three times,...
Quick Hitters - North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 45-22 road loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday evening. Clemson lost at NC State just before the UNC and Georgia Tech kicked off. Tonight was an opportunity for the Tar Heels to prove they belong at the top of the ACC heap this season. Unfortunately, they fumbled the opportunity. Literally.
Back Seat Coachin’: Georgia Tech 45 - UNC 22

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets put their foot on the gas and committed vehicular manslaughter on the UNC Tar Heels Saturday night to the tune of a 45-22 victory. The ACC Coastal is going to be its typical neck and neck race (man I’m on fire with puns this morning) in 2021, after the weird Notre Dame year of 2020.
Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
West Virginia hangs on to upset No. 15 Virginia Tech

Jarret Doege threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Leddie Brown ran for 161 yards and a score to power West Virginia to a 27-21 upset of No. 15 Virginia Tech in a nonconference game Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va. Doege completed 15 of 26 passes and Brown averaged 8.5...
Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: North Carolina 2-1; Georgia Tech 1-2 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Georgia Tech and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. UNC will be strutting in after a victory while the Yellow Jackets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Duke women's soccer jumps to No. 2 behind upset of rival North Carolina in latest top 25 rankings

Duke's first goal in more than four years against rival North Carolina has the Blue Devils nearing the top spot. Though Florida State is again No. 1 in the new United Soccer Coaches poll — even taking 33 of 34 first-place votes — Duke jumped two spots to second thanks to a 1-0 upset win over now No. 4 North Carolina last week. That stunner marked Duke’s first win in its rivalry with North Carolina since 2015. The Blue Devils were only 3-42-3 all-time against UNC going into the match.
Ga. Tech upsets No. 21 UNC-Chapel Hill, 45-22

ATLANTA (AP) – Jeff Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, leading Georgia Tech to a 45-22 upset of No. 21 UNC-Chapel Hill. It’s the first time the Yellow Jackets have beaten a ranked team in Geoff Collins’ three seasons as coach. Sims...
