The 7 Best Love Seats Are a Solution to Small Spaces

Even for those of us who have the luxury of owning a dishwasher, a dish-drying rack that sits on your counter or on one side of a double sink offers additional benefits. A rack is the perfect spot to air-dry your heirloom, hand-wash-only silver or the bulky baking sheet that doesn’t fit in the dishwasher. And while it can be tempting to use a dish cloth to dry dishes, air-drying on a rack is the most hygienic way to get the job done. Kitchen towels can hold bacteria and other pathogens that you don’t want to rub all over your clean plates and bowls.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 DAYS AGO