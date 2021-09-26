CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Best Love Seats Are a Solution to Small Spaces

By Morgan Bulman
 6 days ago
If love seats are outdated, no one told Noz Nozawa. The San Francisco–based designer swears by the compact two-seater sofa. Her own living room touts a 19th-century French settee. But it’s easy to see why this often dismissed piece deserves a second look. Love seats are the shortest of all lounging furniture—they typically span only 60 inches—making them perfect for studio apartments, but also, perhaps surprisingly, larger living arrangements. “I think the proportions of a love seat make some seating silhouettes shine a lot better,” says Nozawa. “Longer sofas can elongate proportions to the point that some pieces look stretched.”

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

