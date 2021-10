Friday night’s homecoming game between Steamboat Springs High School and Aspen was as close as they come, and the victory was more rewarding than ever. A 34-yard field goal from sophomore Charlie Reisman in the final minutes was the difference, and sophomore Beck Vanderbosch took out any hope for Aspen, intercepting a throw with 1:09 left to play, sealing the 20-17 victory for Steamboat.