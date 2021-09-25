Patriots Opponent Film Study: Alvin Kamara

We hear from players and coaches all the time about the 24-hour rule after a game. Why is the 24-hour rule important to you specifically?. "For a win, loss, draw, whatever it is, it gives you enough time to process the tape, know the mistakes and know what corrections need to be made from mistakes made in the game. From the good plays, it gives you a reprieve to take away positives from a game. At the end of the day, it is all about striving to get better. So, whether it is the positives or the negatives, there is always somewhere to get better each and every play. That is what you have to focus on. The 24-hour rule lets you get your emotions out from the game and gets your mindset focused towards the next game. So, the 24-hour rule's something I have bought into, what, 9-10 years ago at this point from my 11-year career. It gives you the calmness of knowing that this is a 17-game, 18-week season, so it's a marathon, not a sprint. You can't have this emotional rollercoaster. It has to be a calm, steady mindset to attack the gameplan each and every week."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO