Patriots Opponent Film Study: Alvin Kamara
Every once in a while a prospect bursts onto the scene and you can instantly say, "Yup, he is the prototype of the next generation.". Rarely does it ever work out that way but in the case of the New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara it has. Drafted out of Tennessee in the third round, he was not expected to make significant contributions that year behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson. Surprising everyone and earning his role he soon allowed the Saints to trade Peterson after four games. He then split time with Mark Ingram and provided a dash to the crash. Amassing almost a hundred yards per game in the air and on the ground he possessed a rare blend of speed and power. He soon took over for Ingram and earned, perhaps the most coveted prize in all of professional sports; a lucrative second contract as a running back.
