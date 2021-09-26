Tiffany Foster and Galino Lead Wire to Wire in $15,000 CSI4*-W Winning Round 1.45m
Tiffany Foster (CAN) used her start position to her advantage Saturday afternoon in the $15,000 CSI4*-W Winning Round 1.45m at Thunderbird Show Park. After producing the fastest clear of the first round in the uniquely formatted competition with Artisan Farms’ Galino, Foster earned the opportunity to return last of seven over Peter Holmes’ (CAN) shortened track. She replicated her first round feat, taking the victory with a final time of 42.36 seconds. Justin Prather (CAN) and E Z Ace finished second (42.87 seconds), with Hilary McNerney (USA) and Lovelight third (47.49).www.theplaidhorse.com
