Tiffany Foster and Galino Lead Wire to Wire in $15,000 CSI4*-W Winning Round 1.45m

Wellington, FL – Sept. 26, 2021 – The ESP Florida State Fall show was a very successful week for Ashlee Bond, who represents Israel and hails from Hidden Hills, CA, as she claimed wins in the three jumper classes with the greatest prize money offerings of the week. On Sunday, Bond’s highlight triumph of the week came aboard Lazy, owned by Stephex Stables and Aurora Farms LLC, as they topped the field in the $25,000 Nutrena Grand Prix after mastering two courses by designer Héctor J Loyola (PUR). Earlier in the week, Bond took first place in the $10,000 Bainbridge Companies 1.40m Open Stake riding Boheme De Fleyres as well as the $5,000 Wanderers Club 1.35 Stake on Hylanderhofs Chica Bella Rosa.

