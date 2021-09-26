Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Game Gets Console Release on December 16

Nintendo changed the video game landscape. It wasn’t the first home console. It was a massive hit, though, and started a video gaming juggernaut. Atari may have fallen by the wayside, but the Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, was a dominant force. People had a lot of fun playing the NES at home. Well, at least when they weren’t getting frustrated by a gaming experience. Not every Nintendo game was a cakewalk. Some were quite difficult, perhaps even ostensibly impossible to a child trying to win without a cheat code. These are the 20 hardest NES games ever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO