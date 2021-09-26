CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Game Gets Console Release on December 16

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Playism announced on Saturday that it will release Team Ladybug and WSS Playground's Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth side-scrolling action game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on December 16. The game will feature text in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.

