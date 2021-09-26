Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Game Gets Console Release on December 16
Publisher Playism announced on Saturday that it will release Team Ladybug and WSS Playground's Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth side-scrolling action game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on December 16. The game will feature text in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.www.animenewsnetwork.com
