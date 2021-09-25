CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Things to Focus On Sunday

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals haven’t opened a season with three straight wins since 2015. The 3-0 start that season helped lead them to an NFC West title and their most recent playoff appearance. Arizona will hope to earn that illustrious 3-0 record this week against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Following a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
