The High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement was established by the UN Secretary-General in 2019 to identify concrete recommendations on how to better prevent, respond and achieve solutions to the global internal displacement crisis. The Panel is comprised of eight members, co-chaired by Federica Mogherini, former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Donald Kaberuka, Chair of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. More information on the Panel and its work can also be found on the Panel's website. Furthermore, the Panel report will also be available on https://www.internaldisplacement-panel.org/ shortly. (Links below)

UNITED NATIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO