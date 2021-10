A 20-year-old Italian woman was fatally attacked by a pack of shepherd dogs near a picnic area in Satriano, a small town in southern Italy. Simona Cavallaro was scouting an area to go on a hiking excursion with a friend when the duo was attacked by 15 vicious dogs that bit the woman so profusely she bled out to death. As reported by local newspaper Corriere della Serra, the two friends were quickly surrounded by the wandering dogs which made it difficult for them to escape. Though her friend was able to evade and protect himself from the dogs with the help of a stick he used as a weapon, Cavallaro was unfortunately unable to do the same.

