Conservatives do nothing but complain

The Times publishes letters on Build Back Better, psychiatric hospital plans and more.Sunset High School junior backs President Biden's bill If there's one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic taught us, it's that we need to trust the scientists. This doesn't stop with the medical field: for years, the scientific community has been warning about the perils of climate change. At this moment, this threat must be addressed by Congress through the Build Back Better agenda. We must use this opportunity to boost clean energy, union jobs, and climate justice. If we fail to act, we risk facing more heat...

