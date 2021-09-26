CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) Public Hearing

 6 days ago

The City will hold a public hearing on 9/27 at 7 p.m. on the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). This report provides a yearly accounting of block grants and other funds allocated for goals and objectives outlined in the Five Year Strategic Plan included in the Consolidated Plan for Community Development (Con Plan).

