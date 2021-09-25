CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings: Valhalla release date and trailer: First look at Netflix’s spinoff

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been less than a year since Vikings concluded its six-season run on History, but fans won’t have to wait much longer before returning to the action-packed world. During Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, the streaming service revealed that Vikings: Valhalla, a new spinoff from Vikings creator Michael Hirst, The streaming service also shared the official Vikings: Valhalla trailer, and it provides a thrilling look at the new ensemble of warriors, explorers, and rulers determined to make their mark on the world.

