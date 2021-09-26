CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei’s Meng leaves Canada after US accord on charges, detained Canadians head home

By SOURAV D
 6 days ago
Huawei CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, flew to China on Friday after US prosecutors had reached an accord to conclude bank fraud cases against her, easing a potential brass tack of concern between the world’s first- and second-largest economies. Aside from that,...

