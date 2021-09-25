CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo is releasing a six-button Genesis controller for Switch, but only in Japan

By Erin Fox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, Nintendo will give Switch Online subscribers the chance to purchase Sega Genesis games as part of a DLC pack with N64 titles. And to make the experience as authentic as possible while playing them, the gaming giant is also selling wireless N64 and Genesis controllers exclusively to Switch Online subscribers. The gaming giant showed off a three-button Genesis controller at its most recent Direct stream in the west. Based on a tweet by Nintendo Japan, though, it will release a six-button version in its home country instead.

