TV Series

Netflix’s releases Arcane trailer and reveals November 6th premiere date

By Erin Fox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a new trailer for Arcane, its upcoming series based on the League of Legends universe, and also revealed when the show will premiere: November 6th. But you won’t be able to watch all of Arcane on that day, as Netflix plans to release the season in three separate “acts,” each consisting of three episodes released one week after the last. That means the first act will be out on November 6th, the next will release on November 13th, and the final one will premiere on November 20th.

