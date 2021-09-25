Netflix’s releases Arcane trailer and reveals November 6th premiere date

Netflix just gave fans a first look at Super Crooks. The anime adaptation of Mark Millar and Leinil Yu's work has been given a bit of a modern palette. Motonobu Hori is aboard to direct and Dai Sato will be handing the story for this show. Iowa Tei is composing the score, an essential element of many spy thrillers and heist films. Yu is still supervising the character designs for their series, but Takashi Mitani will be tweaking some of the designs subtly. Fans of BONES are probably already in on this whole deal after seeing them handling this series. There's a lot to be excited about and Netflix loaded up the slate with a ton of anticipated titles. Ultraman and Aggretsuko are getting new seasons as well.

