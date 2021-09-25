Arcane: League of Legends’ wild trailer, Netflix release date revealed
Arcane, the animated series inspired by League of Legend, has a beautiful new trailer that debuted during Netflix’s Tudum streaming event on Saturday. The latest look at the series also revealed that it will be released on Netflix this November, with additional episodes releasing in subsequent weeks. The trailer debut follows news that the show’s cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Vi, Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) as Jinx, and Kevin Alejandro (Arrow) as Jayce.newsbrig.com
