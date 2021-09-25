CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Arcane: League of Legends’ wild trailer, Netflix release date revealed

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcane, the animated series inspired by League of Legend, has a beautiful new trailer that debuted during Netflix’s Tudum streaming event on Saturday. The latest look at the series also revealed that it will be released on Netflix this November, with additional episodes releasing in subsequent weeks. The trailer debut follows news that the show’s cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Vi, Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) as Jinx, and Kevin Alejandro (Arrow) as Jayce.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

League of Legends animated series Arcane will launch in November

League of Legends' animated series, Arcane, will launch on Netflix on November 7, 2021. To celebrate the news – which was revealed at Netflix's Tudum Event, confirming that the show will premiere on Tencent video in China and Netflix "just hours" after the League of Legends Worlds Final – Netflix and League of Legends developer, Riot Games, has released a brand new teaser trailer.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Kevin Alejandro
Person
Ella Purnell
flickeringmyth.com

League of Legends animated series Arcane gets a batch of character posters

With the first trailer set to arrive this Saturday, Netflix has released eight character posters for Arcane, the upcoming animated series set within the world of the online multiplayer video game League of Legends; check them out below…. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
dotesports.com

New Arcane trailer teases Caitlyn’s visual update, other potential League of Legends champions

Riot Games released today a new teaser trailer for Arcane, the animated League of Legends series coming to Netflix later this year. The teaser, which is just 14 seconds in length, showcases some of the show’s characters, many of whom are League champions including the already-confirmed Vi and Jinx, in addition to a few others. The characters in the teaser are only shown from the neck-down, and their full identities are kept in secrecy. But it’s pretty clear that about eight seconds into the trailer, the body of Caitlyn from League of Legends is shown, all but confirming the champion’s presence in the show.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Hextech#Riot Games#Fortiche Productions
ramascreen.com

ARCANE: LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Official Teaser!

JINX (voiced by Ella Purnell) JAYCE (voiced by Kevin Alejandro) CAITLYN (voiced by Katie Leung) SILCO (voiced by Jason Spisak) MEL (voiced by Toks Olagundoye) VANDER (voiced by JB Blanc) VIKTOR (voiced by Harry Lloyd) ABOUT ARCANE. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun,...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Escape The Undertaker (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

Can The New Day survive the surprises at The Undertaker’s spooky mansion? It’s up to you to decide their fate in this interactive WWE-themed special. Startattle.com – Escape The Undertaker 2021. Genre : Mystery. Country : United States. Language : English. Production : WWE Studios. Distributor : Netflix. Escape The...
WWE
Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
startattle.com

Midnight Mass (2021) Netflix, Horror, trailer, release date

Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with glorious miracles and frightening omens, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community. Startattle.com – Midnight Mass | Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
DBLTAP

How Many Episodes is League of Legends Arcane?

Riot Games and Netflix have partnered to create Arcane, an animated television series based on the League of Legends lore. Riot revealed the show awhile ago now, but a cryptic marketing campaign announcing the show's official release date began on Sep. 20. Arcane will finally be available for people to...
TV SERIES
Variety

IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench. The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. “Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Under Wraps Team Explains How Diversity and Technology Make the Disney Channel Remake Stand Out

Disney Channel’s original 1997 version of Under Wraps had many of the elements family comedies need: three cute and precocious leads, a fun-loving mummy and plenty of funny moments. There was just one thing missing — diversity. All of the movie’s leading characters were white. But the revamped Under Wraps, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, shakes all of that up with an inclusive cast that incorporates more people of color. Two roles that were initially played by men are now filled by women, and one lead has same-sex parents. “Diversity is essential,” director Alex Zamm tells TVLine. “It...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy