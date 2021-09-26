CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netizens share a laugh over Jo Jung Suk's hilarious performance on 'SNL Korea'

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Jo Jung Suk recently made a guest appearance on Coupang Play's comedy show 'SNL Korea', and caused netizens to laugh out loud over his hilarious performance. On September 25, Jo Jung Suk appeared as the special host of the fourth episode of 'SNL Korea'. In one skit titled 'Gigahooni', he played the role of a junior AI waiter of Jung Sang Hoon, where he performed robot movements and a hilarious break dance performance. In a different skit titled 'YouTube Dating Counseling Center', Jo Jung Suk brought a sea of laughter among the staff present at the filming site with his appearance as the dependable 'unni' (Korean for 'older sister') who plays piano at church. Jo Jung Suk played the role of a dependable 'unni' who wished to be pretty and listen to beautiful love concerns, but couldn't hide the reality of having rough muscles.

